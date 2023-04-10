We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County

The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.(NEMA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire departments from across much of southeast Nebraska responded Saturday night to a brush fire threatening homes in the Lake Waconda area. Fire crews continued to fight the fire along the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, southwest of Lake Waconda on Sunday, as it turned into a wildfire.

In a press release, Nebraska Emergency Management said more than 75 firefighters from 26 departments continue to work on the fire that has burned more than 650 acres.

NEMA said the fire started in Iowa on Saturday and jumped across the Missouri River into Nebraska around 6 p.m.

Cass County declared a disaster Sunday and requested state assistance to help with response to the brush fire. Gov. Jim Pillen approved a state disaster declaration, which allows funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to be used to assist in the response.

Cass County Emergency Management and Incident Command requested that the Nebraska Incident Management Assistance Team integrate with local responders to help. The Nebraska National Guard sent a crew to work on the ground and a UH60 helicopter to drop water on the fire Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol’s drone team arrived Sunday morning to provide aerial footage of the fire, and members of the Wildland Incident Response Assistant Team arrived late Saturday and on Sunday to provide technical support for control and management of the fire.

According to Incident Commander Shane Adams, of the Nehawka Volunteer Department fire command, the fire rapidly spread south to an area of East Union Road. Requests for all available units were immediately called as the fire was rapidly moving.

Adams reported that fire departments from across Cass County responded and assisted in fighting the fire. Additional units from across the entire State of Nebraska brought UTVs with water supply to reach the areas where full-size fire.

“The terrain of this fire is treacherous,” Adams said. “Relief from local fire departments arrived late into the night and [the fight continued overnight]. No structures have been affected at this time.”

Adams estimated the fire is 0% contained. He reports that firefighters will remain on scene to monitor and control the fire.

The Cass County Sheriffs Office called out additional deputies and specialized equipment to assist with the incident.

Fire Ground Command has summoned earth-moving equipment and additional resources and state agencies for assistance. Lake Waconda residents who evacuated on Saturday evening are returning to their homes. No structure damage has been reported.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Fire Ground Command had requested aerial-fire suppression.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting

Latest News

Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center
Visitors of the Bemis Center only have a short time to check out a few contemporary art exhibits
Last week to catch current Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts exhibitions
Crews continue to fight a large brush fire in Cass County, Neb.
Firefighters continue fighting grass fire in Cass County near Lake Waconda
One person was injured in an Omaha shooting and one person is in custody
1 injured in Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Visitors of the Bemis Center only have a short time to check out a few contemporary art exhibits
Last week to check out contemporary art at Omaha's Bemis Center