U.S. Strategic Command to hold annual nuclear command exercise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Strategic Command, based in Offut Airforce Base, will once again have its annual nuclear command and control exercise called Global Thunder.

Global Thunder 23 will take place this Tuesday, April 11. Officials say the annual exercise is meant to enhance nuclear readiness, ensuring a safe and secure strategic deterrence force.

There will be an increase in bomber aircraft flights during the exercise. It will also feature allied personnel, including from the United Kingdom, that will integrate with senior leadership teams and offer policy support and operational insight.

The exercise is part of the broad range of duties that U.S. Strategic Command oversees.

“U.S. Strategic Command has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting,” U.S. Strategic Command said in a release.

U.S. Strategic Command says Global Thunder 23 is not in response to the actions of any nation or other actors, and is the continuance of an annual exercise.

