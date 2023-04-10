We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

U.S. Strategic Command to hold annual nuclear command exercise

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Strategic Command, based in Offut Airforce Base, will once again have its annual nuclear command and control exercise called Global Thunder.

Global Thunder 23 will take place this Tuesday, April 11. Officials say the annual exercise is meant to enhance nuclear readiness, ensuring a safe and secure strategic deterrence force.

There will be an increase in bomber aircraft flights during the exercise. It will also feature allied personnel, including from the United Kingdom, that will integrate with senior leadership teams and offer policy support and operational insight.

The exercise is part of the broad range of duties that U.S. Strategic Command oversees.

“U.S. Strategic Command has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting,” U.S. Strategic Command said in a release.

U.S. Strategic Command says Global Thunder 23 is not in response to the actions of any nation or other actors, and is the continuance of an annual exercise.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting

Latest News

Two people arrested after overnight pursuit in north Lincoln
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center
Visitors of the Bemis Center only have a short time to check out a few contemporary art exhibits
Last week to catch current Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts exhibitions