Two people arrested after overnight pursuit in north Lincoln

Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were arrested after a pursuit in north Lincoln early Monday morning, Nebraska State Patrol said.

At 1:10 a.m., troopers with NSP received a report of a stolen vehicle, that fled an attempted traffic stop by the Lincoln Police Department.

Later that morning, NSP said a trooper witnessed a Dodge Caravan speeding on Waverly Road near Highway 77, just north of Lincoln, and attempted to perform a traffic stop, which the driver refused and fled the area. NSP said the trooper pursued the Dodge and another trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention on Fletcher Avenue but the driver regained control of the Dodge and continued fleeing, and hit another trooper’s patrol unit in the process.

According to NSP, a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention at the intersection of 70th Street and Burlington Avenue that ended the pursuit.

The driver, 37-year-old Robert Allen of York, and the passenger, 27-year-old Angel Hauschild of Shelton, were arrested without further incident and lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Allen was arrested for willful reckless driving, assault on a peace officer, flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and driving with a revoked license. Hauschild was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

NSP said the entire pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department assisted in the incident and no officers were injured.

