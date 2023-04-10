We are Local
Two arrested after brief standoff in Merrick Co.

Two people were arrested Saturday morning after a brief standoff in Merrick County.
Two people were arrested Saturday morning after a brief standoff in Merrick County.
By Andrew Collins
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERRICK CO., Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were arrested, after a brief standoff with police in rural Merrick County Saturday morning.

The standoff started just after 10:00 a.m., at a house in the 300 block of D Road. That’s where deputies with the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office and several members of the Central Nebraska Special Response Team, including members from Sherman and Howard County Sheriff’s Offices and the Saint Paul Police Department were given information about a fugitive inside the residence who is wanted for felony Merrick County Warrants.

Access was gained into the house and the suspect was found barricaded in the attic. The suspect secured the attic door with screws to detour capture and was later arrested without further incident.

34-year-old Wyatt A. Barrett of Merrick County was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for Strangulation, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Domestic Assault.

32-year-old Ashley D. Roberts of Hall County was also taken into custody for Aiding and Abetting a Fugitive.

Both subjects were transported to jail.

The Central Nebraska Special Response Team and the Chapman Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department also responded to the call.

