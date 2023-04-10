Troopers arrest Maryland man after Dawson County pursuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested one person after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in Dawson County on Monday.

A trooper observed an eastbound Chrysler Pacifica speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington at around 7:10 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Chrysler exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange, turned around, and began fleeing westbound on I-80. The van maintained speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit. Near the Gothenburg interchange, a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy successfully deployed a spike strip to slow the vehicle. The van then came to a stop in the driving lane of I-80 at mile marker 214. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers located 85 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of marijuana products, and a small amount of psilocybin mushroom products in the van. The driver, 30-year-old Antoine Geter of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and traffic violations. Geter was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

