Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers early then sunshine wins out!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are lingering early this morning but those are expected to shift east quickly. Overall they haven’t amounted to more than a tenth or two of moisture and a few rumbles of thunder. Sunshine will win out the rest of the day and we’ll warm up considerably.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

A very light south breeze will make it a very enjoyable day with low humidity too. South winds will be noticeable each and every day after today through the weekend though. South gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be rather common each and every afternoon the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The warmth will really pour in with that south wind though. Highs in the 80s are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday. That happens with low humidity as well. Increased fire danger will be an issue all week due to these combined threats.

After this morning there isn’t another chance of rain until Friday afternoon and evening. That one will last into Saturday as well and bring some cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend forecast (WOWT)

