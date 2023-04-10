We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers early then sunshine wins out!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are lingering early this morning but those are expected to shift east quickly. Overall they haven’t amounted to more than a tenth or two of moisture and a few rumbles of thunder. Sunshine will win out the rest of the day and we’ll warm up considerably.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

A very light south breeze will make it a very enjoyable day with low humidity too. South winds will be noticeable each and every day after today through the weekend though. South gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be rather common each and every afternoon the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The warmth will really pour in with that south wind though. Highs in the 80s are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday. That happens with low humidity as well. Increased fire danger will be an issue all week due to these combined threats.

After this morning there isn’t another chance of rain until Friday afternoon and evening. That one will last into Saturday as well and bring some cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, a few overnight showers
Beautiful evening, a few overnight showers
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm Sunday, a few evening showers