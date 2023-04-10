We are Local
Police investigating after Kearney man shot Sunday night

Kearney Police respond to call of a man with a gunshot wound Sunday night.
Kearney Police respond to call of a man with a gunshot wound Sunday night.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is investigating a late night shooting incident in Kearney.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a shooting in the 2800 block between Avenue M and N.

The victim was a 37-year-old man from Kearney who was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates there may be multiple witnesses with knowledge of the incident. But added, they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public at this time.

The case is in the early stages of the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

