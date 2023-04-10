We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigate shooting, woman arrested

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near North 16th Street and Pinkney Street.

The incident was reported at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a home. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

Stay with 6 News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County crews are battling a large brush fire in Papillion
Papillion brush fire contained, Highway 370 reopened
Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash
Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Omaha

Latest News

A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
Beautiful evening, a few overnight showers
A fire at a home in Ralston rekindled twice due to dry conditions
Fire in Ralston rekindles twice, destroys home
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star up for auction