Omaha Police investigate shooting, woman arrested
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near North 16th Street and Pinkney Street.
The incident was reported at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a home. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A woman was arrested at the scene.
No additional details have been provided at this time.
