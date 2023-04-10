Omaha Police investigate shooting, woman arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near North 16th Street and Pinkney Street.

The incident was reported at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a home. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

