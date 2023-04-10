Omaha homeowner picks up the pieces after car crashes into house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after crashing their car into a north Omaha home near 31st and Hamilton early Sunday morning.

The car dove through two yards and two sections of chain link fence before hitting Gabriel Sanchez’s home.

The knocked-down fence shows the path the driver of the car took when they left the road.

Gabriel Sanchez takes the wooden bandages off his home, to show the damage caused by the crash. The corner of his home’s foundation took a serious hit. Now Gabriel is using jacks to help hold up his house.

Gabriel tells us when the car crashed into this home, he thought Omaha was experiencing an earthquake.

“In my rooms, everything thrown, to my bed, everything go flying,” Gabriel said. “My family, going through here and see the car and ‘hey call the police.’”

Gabriel and his family rushed outside to check on the driver, but there was nothing they could do.

“I see the car and people around my neighbors, and talk to the guy inside, he can’t.”

Gabriel says he is thankful no one in his home was seriously injured. Right now he’ll put the wooden bandages back on his damaged home and be thankful that his family is OK.

Gabriel tells us he does have a work crew ready to come in, check out the damage and make the necessary repairs. He has no idea how much it will cost to fix. He says he’s not worried about something like this happening again.

