Omaha crews respond to fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments

A three-alarm fire tore through a vacant Omaha apartment complex Monday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire at a vacant Omaha apartment complex could be seen Monday afternoon.

Crews were responding to the blaze at the Legacy Crossing Apartments near 105th and Fort Street. The call came in at 1:30 p.m.

It’s not yet clear what started the fire. The apartment complex has been vacant since December 2022 due to severe code violations.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

