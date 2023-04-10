Omaha crews respond to fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire at a vacant Omaha apartment complex could be seen Monday afternoon.
Crews were responding to the blaze at the Legacy Crossing Apartments near 105th and Fort Street. The call came in at 1:30 p.m.
It’s not yet clear what started the fire. The apartment complex has been vacant since December 2022 due to severe code violations.
