Networking spot moves to Omaha’s 24th and Lake Street corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another step forward for economic growth was taken in north Omaha Monday.

City leaders have often said that once someone makes an investment in an underserved community, other businesses will follow. That’s already starting to happen, and North End Teleservices is taking the lead.

More artistic opportunities are being constructed on North 24th street‚ as progress continues on building the Union for Contemporary Arts Shirley Tyree Theatre.

A few blocks away, a new restaurant opens in a familiar spot. Jackson’s is in the space where the old Fair Feal Café once stood.

Now North End Teleservices is expanding its footprint in the North 24th Street corridor.

Officials cut the ribbon to officially open the new NET Work Spot. Inside, the spot is set up for meetings, doing business and networking.

“We hope to attract entrepreneurs,” said Carmen Tapio, the President and CEO of North End Teleservices. “We hope to attract people that are working from home, and really our main goal is also to attract people from across the city. This place can be a destination where business can get done.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says to expect to see much more happening in the North 24th Street area.

“We are also working with a large employer to locate a north Omaha location that will offer up to 150 new jobs,” Stothert said.

“North Omaha is winning time and time again, and this is just one of the many wins that we will see this year coming,” said City Councilmember Juanita Johnson.

President and CEO of North End Teleservices says the entire community will win, later this year when the company’s major redevelopment project right across the street from the NEW Work spot gets underway.

“We are anticipating breaking ground in 2023 and moving into our new corporate headquarters in 2024 right across the street. As well as having our mixed-use space food service apartments right here at 24th and Lake Streets.”

Tapio says they have already had some events in the NET Work spot. They plan to open other NET Work meeting spots across the metro.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.