Man killed in house fire in Pottawattamie County

AVOCA, Iowa (WOWT) - A man is dead after a weekend house fire in Avoca.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 5:20 p.m., deputies and fire departments with Avoca, Walnut and Hancock were called to a house fire near North Walnut and West Crocker Street.

Crews arrived and found a man deceased inside. The man was identified as 29-year-old Steven Stinson of Avoca.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

