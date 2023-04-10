Man killed in house fire in Pottawattamie County
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOCA, Iowa (WOWT) - A man is dead after a weekend house fire in Avoca.
According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 5:20 p.m., deputies and fire departments with Avoca, Walnut and Hancock were called to a house fire near North Walnut and West Crocker Street.
Crews arrived and found a man deceased inside. The man was identified as 29-year-old Steven Stinson of Avoca.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
