Last week to catch current Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts exhibitions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the last week to catch the two current exhibitions at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in downtown Omaha.

The center is currently showcasing Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand and another exhibit called Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream. Visitors can find art pieces that range from ceramics to fabric to print and more.

The last day to see the current artwork is April 16. After this week, the Bemis Center will set up two new exhibits for mid-May. Presence in the Pause: Interiority and its Radical Immanence and Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Eat Bitterness. The former features 11 female artists interpreting daily life. The latter features a Chinese American woman and her multifaceted identities.

“I think that people tend to think of artists as performative creatures,” said Stacie Gumm with the Bemis Center. “They do spend a lot of time alone thinking about their processes, and how they produce art. And what does that look like? It’s kind of a glimpse into the creative process in a different way.”

