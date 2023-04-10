We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Last week to catch current Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts exhibitions

Visitors of the Bemis Center only have a short time to check out a few contemporary art exhibits
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the last week to catch the two current exhibitions at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in downtown Omaha.

The center is currently showcasing Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand and another exhibit called Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream. Visitors can find art pieces that range from ceramics to fabric to print and more.

The last day to see the current artwork is April 16. After this week, the Bemis Center will set up two new exhibits for mid-May. Presence in the Pause: Interiority and its Radical Immanence and Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Eat Bitterness. The former features 11 female artists interpreting daily life. The latter features a Chinese American woman and her multifaceted identities.

“I think that people tend to think of artists as performative creatures,” said Stacie Gumm with the Bemis Center. “They do spend a lot of time alone thinking about their processes, and how they produce art. And what does that look like? It’s kind of a glimpse into the creative process in a different way.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting

Latest News

Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center
Crews continue to fight a large brush fire in Cass County, Neb.
Firefighters continue fighting grass fire in Cass County near Lake Waconda
One person was injured in an Omaha shooting and one person is in custody
1 injured in Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Visitors of the Bemis Center only have a short time to check out a few contemporary art exhibits
Last week to check out contemporary art at Omaha's Bemis Center