Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center

(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 27-year-old Arius Thomas is serving a 5-12 year sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Thomas recently went missing from the Omaha Community Corrections Center. The NDCS says Sunday afternoon they received a tamper notification for Thomas’ electronic monitoring system.

Thomas’ last seen GPS location was roughly a half mile west of the Corrections Center.

Thomas began his sentence on Nov. 22, 2019. He has a parole hearing scheduled for this month. The NDCS says Thomas is 6′3″ and 240 pounds. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Arius Thomas, 27
Arius Thomas, 27(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The NDCS says the Omaha Community Corrections Center is one of two community custody facilities it operates. Community custody is the lowest level and least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in outside work opportunities, attend school, and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

