Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 27-year-old Arius Thomas is serving a 5-12 year sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Thomas recently went missing from the Omaha Community Corrections Center. The NDCS says Sunday afternoon they received a tamper notification for Thomas’ electronic monitoring system.

Thomas’ last seen GPS location was roughly a half mile west of the Corrections Center.

Thomas began his sentence on Nov. 22, 2019. He has a parole hearing scheduled for this month. The NDCS says Thomas is 6′3″ and 240 pounds. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Arius Thomas, 27 (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The NDCS says the Omaha Community Corrections Center is one of two community custody facilities it operates. Community custody is the lowest level and least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in outside work opportunities, attend school, and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.