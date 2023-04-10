Inflation impacting donations at Council Bluffs’ MICAH House

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Women and families come to the MICAH House in Council Bluffs to work on getting back on their feet.

Executive Director Ashley Flater says while MICAH House is a shelter -- it’s also a place of safety and refuge.

“The individuals who come to us are in a place of crisis, and we want to make sure that we’re meeting all of their needs, including their most basic needs,” Flater said.

Among those needs: feminine hygiene products. While its supply room looks beautiful -- it doesn’t take much to empty out.

“At different points throughout the year, because it always ebbs and flows, we will run low on things like tampons or pads,” Flater said. “It’s important we have all those items available.”

Flater says they give clients free supplies, but with rising costs due to inflation, the public’s help is key.

“The fewer donations that we receive, there’s fewer items that we can give out to our clients,” she said. “So anything individuals can do to support this drive and to support MICAH House in turn impacts the clients we serve every day.”

6 News is teaming up with Methodist Health System for the Here For Her women’s essentials drive Thursday, April 13, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and West Dodge, as well as the Jennie Edmundson hospital in Council Bluffs.

