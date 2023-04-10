We are Local
Huskers baseball takes series at Michigan with an 11-3 win

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s offense delivered 11 runs in the series finale at Michigan beating the Wolverines 11-3. A big road series win for the team, it also won the first game of the three-game series on Friday. Those 11 runs happened in part because the Huskers had seven extra-base hits and three home runs.

Will Walsh made his first Big Ten start after a long road back from injuries, he battled allowing three runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings. Michael Garza replaced Walsh and picked up the win to improve to 2-3 this season. He threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits.

Josh Caron delivered a team-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. Max Anderson was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and two runs. Max hit a second home run in two days, the one today was his 11th of the season.

The Huskers will play Omaha next on Tuesday at Haymarket Park. The Mavericks won the first game of the season between the two programs.

