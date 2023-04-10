We are Local
Gov. Jim Pillen tours Lake Waconda fire response, reports 70% containment

The large brush fire in Cass County has burned hundreds of acres so far
Efforts continue at a large brush fire near Lake Waconda
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters remained at the scene of a grass fire Monday south of the Omaha-metro.

Lake Waconda is roughly a 40-minute drive south of Omaha. As of Monday morning, no structures had burned and there were no injuries. At that point, more than 650 acres had burned in Cass County, Neb., just south of Lake Waconda.

Gov. Jim Pillen visited the scene of the fire on Monday afternoon, landing in the area via helicopter. He also provided an update, saying the fire was around 70% contained. More than 75 firefighters from 26 departments have been working to contain it.

Pillen’s team toured the fire response area Monday and talked with firefighters on the front lines. The governor had approved a disaster declaration allowing emergency funds to be used in the response.

The fire started in Iowa over the weekend, then jumped the Missouri River into Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to stay away from the area.

Saturday, some farmers were trying to create fire breaks with their equipment in the fields. Sunday, helicopters were scooping up water from the lake to drop on the fire.

Incident commander Shane Adams with the Nehawka Volunteer Fire Department talked about the danger of not just the fire, but also said the terrain of the fire is treacherous.

