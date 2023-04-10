We are Local
Gov. Jim Pillen tours Lake Waconda fire response, fire remains 0% contained

The large brush fire in Cass County has burned hundreds of acres so far
Efforts continue at a large brush fire near Lake Waconda
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters are still at the scene of a grass fire south of the metro.

So far, more than 650 acres have burned in Cass County, Neb. just south of Lake Waconda.

Lake Waconda is roughly a 40-minute drive south of the Omaha metro.

As of Monday morning, no structures have burned and there are no injuries.

But as of the last update, the incident commander reported the fire is 0% contained. More than 75 firefighters from 26 departments have been trying to contain it.

It started in Iowa over the weekend, then jumped the Missouri river into Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to stay away from the area.

Gov. Jim Pillen has approved a disaster declaration allowing emergency funds to be used in the response.

Pillen also recently landed in the area via helicopter Monday as his team tours the fire response and talks with firefighters on the front lines.

Saturday, some farmers were trying to create fire breaks with their equipment in the fields. Sunday, helicopters were scooping up water from the lake to drop on the fire.

Incident commander Shane Adams with the Nehawka Volunteer Fire Department talked about the danger of not just the fire, but also said the terrain of the fire is treacherous.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

