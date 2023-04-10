EXPLAINER: Why does Easter’s date change each year?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The exact date of Easter changes every year, but many gloss over the reason why.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Easter’s date is determined by the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon after the spring equinox. Easter falls on the Sunday immediately following the Paschal full moon. If the Paschal full moon falls on a Sunday, then Easter is the next Sunday.

This means Easter’s exact date can range over the course of more than a month.

The earliest Easter can be is March 22, which only happens if the Paschal full moon falls on a Saturday in late March, because then Easter would be the very next day on Sunday. Time and Date AS, a company focused on timekeeping, says the last time this happened was in 1818, and it won’t happen again until 2285.

The latest Easter can be is April 25, which will happen in 2038.

This year’s Paschal full moon was on Thursday, April 6, meaning Easter was this past Sunday.

But why does Easter follow the full moon, rather than a typical date set in stone like other holidays? It stems from the origins of the holiday and the faith-based reasons for its celebration.

The Christian dogma says Jesus died on Friday and rose from the dead on Sunday, but it’s not clear exactly which Sunday. The religion narrows it down to the general time of Passover because the Christian faith says Jesus celebrated a Passover meal before his crucifixion.

Therefore Easter has quite the date range it can fall on.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the date with the fewest Easters is March 24, one of the earliest days the holiday can fall on. In general, the earliest March dates of Easter’s range are among the rarest for the holiday.

March 23 is a rare easter date and is the second possible day of the year Easter can fall on.

In Omaha, the March 23 Easter date has quite a history. The city’s most notorious Easter holiday was on March 23, 1913, when tornadoes struck the area, killing dozens across several towns. The National Weather Service says the storm made its way to Omaha and killed more than 100 people in the city.

The most common date for Easter is March 31, occurring on that day of the year roughly 4.4% of the time.

