Crash closes 132nd St. bridge over West Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on 132nd Street closed the bridge over West Dodge Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched about 6:50 a.m. after a semi and a motorcycle collided at the top of the westbound entrance ramp to West Dodge.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-saving efforts underway.

There was no indication when traffic would reopen on the bridge. Traffic on West Dodge appeared to be running normal.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.