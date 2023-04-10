We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crash closes 132nd St. bridge over West Dodge

Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on 132nd Street closed the bridge over West Dodge Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched about 6:50 a.m. after a semi and a motorcycle collided at the top of the westbound entrance ramp to West Dodge.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-saving efforts underway.

There was no indication when traffic would reopen on the bridge. Traffic on West Dodge appeared to be running normal.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha Police investigate shooting, woman arrested