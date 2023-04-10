Crash closes 132nd St. bridge over West Dodge
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on 132nd Street closed the bridge over West Dodge Monday morning.
Crews were dispatched about 6:50 a.m. after a semi and a motorcycle collided at the top of the westbound entrance ramp to West Dodge.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-saving efforts underway.
There was no indication when traffic would reopen on the bridge. Traffic on West Dodge appeared to be running normal.
