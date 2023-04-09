We are Local
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction

A riverboat is up for auction
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The River City Star is auctioning off its restaurant and venue items, Sunday evening.

The accompanying River City Star riverboat is also for sale from March 31 to April 30.

“A lot of people have gotten married or had family reunions, class reunions, significant events in their life. It means a lot to them,” said Tom Millie, the lead auctioneer for The Auction Mill. “It would be great if we could find a local buyer in the Omaha area so people could keep enjoying it.”

The City of Omaha, to whom the land belongs, severed the land agreement between the owners of the entertainment center, which included a bar, event venue, and riverboat tours.

Bidding starts at $135,000 for the 1986 Skipperliner. It was recently appraised at $375,000, according to Millie.

A public preview of the boat for approved bidders will be on April 23.

