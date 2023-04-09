Omaha’s Open Door Mission hosts family-friendly events for people in need ahead of Easter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ahead of Easter, the Open Door Mission is giving support to those struggling with homelessness.

Saturday, the Mission hosted several family-friendly events. It kicked off in the morning with an Easter brunch at the Garland Thompson Men’s Center. Then there was an Easter egg hunt and other activities for kids at the Lydia House.

Organizers tell 6 news our community members need us, and events like Saturday morning’s brunch are incredibly important to those looking for support.

“It’s not on their bucket list to be here and when it’s a holiday it’s not as fun because they’re not with family and we’re able to provide that extra support,” said Deb Saraka with Open Door Mission. “There’s a lot of food insecurity and being able to provide a special meal is really extra important, and having our guests be served instead of getting the food themselves is very impactful for both the guest and the volunteer.”

Saturday afternoon the Open Door Mission is hosting its Easter banquet at the Garland Thompson Men’s Center.

Organizers say none of these events would be possible without their volunteers. And they say they can always use more.

If you’re interested in helping, you can visit the Open Door Mission website.

