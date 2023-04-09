We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Michigan beats the Huskers 8-6, setting up a rubber match Sunday

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska had a great chance in the eighth inning trailing by two runs with the bases loaded, but Garrett Anglim struck out on the way to an 8-6 loss to the Wolverines. The Huskers are now 3-2 in the Big Ten and 17-109 overall. Jace Kaminska took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings.

Max Anderson led the offensive attack with a home run and three RBIs, he hammered the first pitch of the fifth inning 381 feet to right, his tenth home run of the season. The Michigan victory sets up a rubber match Sunday at 11 a.m. CT inside Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Huskers won the series opener.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash
Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day
Police make arrest after Omaha man dies of overdose after allegedly buying counterfeit pills
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Crews from several metro departments battled a two-alarm house fire in Bennington Friday...
Several Omaha-metro departments fight Bennington house fire

Latest News

Flags fly in front of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., after the Red-White Spring Game on...
Nebraska Board of Regents votes on concepts for renovating Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Brook Berringer statue
Brian Buschini changing numbers to honor Brook Berringer
Frank Solich
Frank Solich to return for spring game