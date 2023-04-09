Michigan beats the Huskers 8-6, setting up a rubber match Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska had a great chance in the eighth inning trailing by two runs with the bases loaded, but Garrett Anglim struck out on the way to an 8-6 loss to the Wolverines. The Huskers are now 3-2 in the Big Ten and 17-109 overall. Jace Kaminska took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings.

Max Anderson led the offensive attack with a home run and three RBIs, he hammered the first pitch of the fifth inning 381 feet to right, his tenth home run of the season. The Michigan victory sets up a rubber match Sunday at 11 a.m. CT inside Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Huskers won the series opener.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.