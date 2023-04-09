We are Local
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.(John Grinvalds, 10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash north of downtown Lincoln.

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm Saturday for reports of a person who drove off of the 11th Street bridge into Oak Creek.

LFR said they extricated the driver from the vehicle. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

LFR said hazmat units were also on scene for a small fuel spill.

According to Lincoln Police, 11th Street is closed between Saunders Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard. They advise to avoid the area and find an alternate route, but it’s unclear how long this will be the case.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

