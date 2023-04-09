Easter morning Omaha house fire causes $57,500 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy Easter morning responding to a house fire in South Omaha.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 10:19 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 35th and Washington Street.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames showing from the home. The fire was on the south side of the home and extended to vehicles in the driveway.

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

Three people were home at the time of the fire but escaped with five dogs and two cats. No injuries were reported. A report from the Omaha Fire Department says there were no smoke detectors in the home. Omaha Fire reminds residents that smoke detectors are available for free from their Public Education Office.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze started accidentally due to the careless disposal of smoking materials. The Fire Department urges caution during extremely dry conditions, as small sparks and cigarettes can easily start fires.

The fire caused an estimated $57,500 in total damage.

