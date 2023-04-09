We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Easter morning Omaha house fire causes $57,500 in damage

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy Easter morning responding to a house fire in South Omaha.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 10:19 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 35th and Washington Street.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames showing from the home. The fire was on the south side of the home and extended to vehicles in the driveway.

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

Three people were home at the time of the fire but escaped with five dogs and two cats. No injuries were reported. A report from the Omaha Fire Department says there were no smoke detectors in the home. Omaha Fire reminds residents that smoke detectors are available for free from their Public Education Office.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze started accidentally due to the careless disposal of smoking materials. The Fire Department urges caution during extremely dry conditions, as small sparks and cigarettes can easily start fires.

RELATED: Dry, windy conditions rekindle fire at Ralston home twice in two days

The fire caused an estimated $57,500 in total damage.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County crews are battling a large brush fire in Papillion
Papillion brush fire contained, Highway 370 reopened
Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash
Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Omaha
Police make arrest after Omaha man dies of overdose after allegedly buying counterfeit pills

Latest News

Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A house fire rekindled multiple times over the weekend and kept crews returning to the structure
Dry, windy conditions rekindle fire at Ralston home twice in two days
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home