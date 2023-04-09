Dry, windy conditions rekindle fire at Ralston home twice in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Ralston has left a home a total loss and kept fire crews busy.

Authorities tell 6 News a fire started in the basement of a home near 82nd and Morton Streets in Ralston Saturday afternoon.

Damage to the home misplaced the family and pets inside, but no one was hurt.

However, fire crews returned to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday after the dry and windy conditions rekindled the flames, further damaging the house.

Then around 8 a.m. Sunday, crews from Ralston, Papillion and Omaha were called to the home again after the fire rekindled for a second time. During the third call, crews were advised to attack the flames from the outside and to let some of the home simply burn.

“Unfortunately, because of all of the damage that had originally been done, there was a lot of wire, thin, thin wire that could’ve got firefighters tangled up, and we chose not to try to hit [the fire] from the inside, just surround it and let it cave in on itself and hopefully surround it and put water on it and hopefully be done with the fires,” says Brad Utterback with the Ralston Fire Department.

Utterback says the combination of the flames and the water coming from the powerful hose could have caused the walls and what was left of the ceiling to collapse on firefighters had they gone inside the structure.

Ralston fire officials are still investigating the cause of the original fire.

