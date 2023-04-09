David’s Morning Forecast - Warm Sunday, a few evening showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful sunrise Sunday morning for the metro, more great spring weather on the way for the day. A steady south breeze and some clouds overnight held temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Patch cloud cover will continue to push into our skies this morning, but we will still see a fair bit of sunshine. A few spotty showers are possible over central Nebraska, but the metro will stay dry for any morning activities. Clouds will increase this afternoon as the spotty showers slowly push our way. After 4pm a stray shower or two will be possible in the metro, but most of the day will be dry.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

There is a slightly better chance for some spotty showers overnight, generally after 10pm. Once again, rain will not be widespread so many areas will remain dry. However, an isolated heavier downpour and even a rumble or two of thunder will be possible. The showers should be exiting the area by around 6am Monday, with skies quickly clearing out.

Early Monday showers (WOWT)

Once the showers move out early Monday, more sunshine is expected with beautiful Spring weather for the afternoon. Light winds, sunny skies, and highs in the middle 70s may bring us our best day of the week. Even warmer weather is likely for Tuesday through Thursday, but it will also be on the windy side. Highs should push into the low 80s each day. Another storm system will start to push into the area by the end of the week bringing increasing clouds by Friday and possibly some showers or storms. Temperatures will also start to cool down by the end of the week.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.