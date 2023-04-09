David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, a few overnight showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy clouds pushing through our skies today but we still have seen plenty of sunshine bringing some beautiful weather to the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle and even upper 70s for the metro this afternoon, though winds have still been a bit breezy with south gusts around 20 to 25mph. Winds will back off slowly this evening with the mild weather sticking around. Temperatures will still be in the 70s through 8pm, dropping back into the 60s after sunset.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Some spotty showers are possible after 6pm, but most areas will stay dry. We’ll see a slightly better chance for some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder after Midnight through about 4am. These showers will still be very hit and miss, so many locations will still likely stay dry. Certainly county yourself lucky if you do see a little rain. Any showers will be pushing out of the area by 6am, with clearing skies by sunrise.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will cool into the lower 50s to start Monday, but sunny skies will bring us a quick warm-up. Winds will be on the light side, so it should be a beautiful day. High temperatures push back into the middle and even upper 70s Monday afternoon, with parts of central and southeast Nebraska trying to push toward 80 degrees.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

If you don’t hit 80 degrees on Monday, you will on Tuesday! Some very warm conditions are expected for the middle of the week, with highs jumping into the lower 80s for Tuesday. Even warmer Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, potentially as warm as 86 degrees here in the metro. We hold onto the 80 Thursday, but an approaching storm will bring increasing clouds on Friday and possibly some showers or storm Friday evening into Saturday. Temperatures will cool quite a bit, falling into the 70s on Friday and 60s on Saturday.

