Brush fire impacts residents in Cass County near Lake Waconda, evacuations ordered

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Brush fires continue to impact residents across Nebraska, including one in Cass County near Lake Waconda.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says several crews have been battling the flames, trying to keep them from spreading.

Evacuations are taking place and officials are asking residents to avoid the lake area.

Officials say the fire started Saturday afternoon. There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

