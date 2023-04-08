We are Local
Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash

The victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been arrested for DUI following an injury crash in Papillion Tuesday night.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Kristen Gragert was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 370 near 126th Street around 8:15 Tuesday night in a 2012 Chevy Colorado when she crashed head-on with an Infiniti Q50 sedan.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Gragert’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.

The driver of the Infiniti suffered critical injuries and is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Kristen Gragert, 44
Kristen Gragert, 44(Sarpy County Jail)

Gragert was booked into the Sarpy County Jail Friday evening for DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and an additional third-offense DUI charge.

The case is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

