TSA at Eppley Airfield raising wages, looking for dozens of employees

The TSA is hiring -- and it's offering boosted salaries to try and coax more applicants.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just about everywhere you go in Omaha you see signs that say “help wanted or “now hiring.” That includes the Transportation Security Administration.

Out at Eppley Airfield, the TSA is looking to hire about two dozen new employees, including security officers, to beef up the workforce as the summer travel season approaches. Duties include checking identification and boarding passes, sifting through passenger items in their carry-on luggage and conducting pat-downs.

The federal government is now trying to make these jobs more attractive by increasing the pay. Because of the 2023 federal budget approved by Congress, The TSA is boosting wages by about 25%.

Brian Schilhabel, the TSA Security Director for the entire state of Nebraska, provided these numbers: Starting pay for a full-time job this July will be $34,000 a year. After one year, a $10,000 raise. After year two, another $10,000 raise. At the five-year mark, a worker would earn a salary in the mid $60,000 to low $70,000 range plus benefits.

Competition to find qualified employees Is intense.

“I know Nebraska State Police started advertising,” noted Schilhabel. “They’re in the $30-45 per hour range. The Bureau of Prisons is higher than us. It’s very competitive. In fact, we are typically competing with fast food wages.”

That’s why the TSA recently hosted a recruiting event at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs. 6 News was there as a handful of people showed up. They were able to create a profile, get their initial background check conducted and go through some testing on the computer in order to get through a lot of the application process. It would take months to do all of that by applying from home and waiting.

Jon Slack of Omaha previously spent time in the U.S. Army and is now looking for a full-time job in the government sector.

“I’m glad I saw it,” said Slack. “It was on Indeed all over the place. It’s a good federal job. I did Army before so I thought I’d try federal again.”

For starters, applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and be an American citizen.

