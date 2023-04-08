Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 7

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 7.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

The attack on July 4, 2022, left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera.

The second of three suspects accused in a fireworks attack in Bellevue last summer was sentenced Tuesday.

Charges aren’t expected to be filed against the driver.

No charges are expected in the death of a pedestrian in a single-vehicle crash last week.

A pedestrian bridge by the CHI Health Center will temporarily close.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Pedestrian Bridge along Omaha's riverfront will be closed next week for construction.

Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was found in a rural area near Avoca.

Western Iowa authorities have found the body of a missing woman north of Avoca.

Organizers say the event might not happen now.

The Taste of Omaha may not get off the ground this year after the City Council voted to deny the event's liquor license.

Homeowners claim it’s too much control over their daily lives.

Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th Street.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

