Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 7
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update on a fireworks attack, Taste of Omaha being denied a liquor license and a controversial street widening project
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 7.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Second suspect sentenced in fireworks attack
The attack on July 4, 2022, left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera.
5. Pedestrian struck and killed in western Douglas County identified
Charges aren’t expected to be filed against the driver.
4. MLK Pedestrian Bridge closing next week for construction
A pedestrian bridge by the CHI Health Center will temporarily close.
3. Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was found in a rural area near Avoca.
2. Taste of Omaha denied liquor license
Organizers say the event might not happen now.
1. Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners
Homeowners claim it’s too much control over their daily lives.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Cash App founder killed
5. Baby eagle falls from tree
4. Mikey Joseph update
3. Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days
2. Tase of Omaha issues
1. Fly a friend for free
