We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 7

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update on a fireworks attack, Taste of Omaha being denied a liquor license and a controversial street widening project
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 7.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Second suspect sentenced in fireworks attack

The attack on July 4, 2022, left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera.

The second of three suspects accused in a fireworks attack in Bellevue last summer was sentenced Tuesday.

5. Pedestrian struck and killed in western Douglas County identified

Charges aren’t expected to be filed against the driver.

No charges are expected in the death of a pedestrian in a single-vehicle crash last week.

4. MLK Pedestrian Bridge closing next week for construction

A pedestrian bridge by the CHI Health Center will temporarily close.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Pedestrian Bridge along Omaha's riverfront will be closed next week for construction.

3. Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa

Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was found in a rural area near Avoca.

Western Iowa authorities have found the body of a missing woman north of Avoca.

2. Taste of Omaha denied liquor license

Organizers say the event might not happen now.

The Taste of Omaha may not get off the ground this year after the City Council voted to deny the event's liquor license.

1. Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners

Homeowners claim it’s too much control over their daily lives.

Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th Street.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
2. Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
3. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains
4. Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
5. Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
6. Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Cash App founder killed

5. Baby eagle falls from tree

4. Mikey Joseph update

3. Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days

2. Tase of Omaha issues

1. Fly a friend for free

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 31
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 24
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 17
Top 6 for week ending Mar. 10
Top 6 in March 2023
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from several metro departments battled a two-alarm house fire in Bennington Friday...
Several Omaha-metro departments fight Bennington house fire
Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash
Police make arrest after Omaha man dies of overdose after allegedly buying counterfeit pills
Standing Bear Lake to undergo ‘chemical renovation’
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and breezy Saturday
Warm and breezy Saturday
Homeowner speaks with firefighters
Quick response, mutual aid contain rapidly burning house fire in Bennington neighborhood
The TSA is hiring -- and it's offering boosted salaries to try and coax more applicants.
TSA at Eppley Airfield raising wages, looking for dozens of employees