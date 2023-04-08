Quick response, mutual aid contain rapidly burning house fire in Bennington neighborhood

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - People living in a subdivision neighboring Flanagan Lake in Bennington saw firsthand how quickly windy conditions can stoke a heartbreaking fire.

Nearly a dozen Omaha-metro fire crews fought a two-alarm house fire in the Anchor Pointe subdivision off of 172nd Street on Friday afternoon, keeping it contained to one house despite heavy black smoke and brisk winds.

“Shortly after our arrival there were several large explosions, we did find several large gas-size propane tanks in the garage area and stuff... the main body when we arrived appeared to be in the front entryway to the house, we have a pretty stiff south wind.”

Several neighbors saw the fire around 2:00 p.m. and called 911. Sarah Wolverton and her family live across the street.

”I was actually having lunch, me and my son, and all of a sudden I heard a pop, a big bang and I looked outside,” Sarah said. “It looked like the sky had just turned completely black.”

Sarah knew Dan Kavan and his family, including their two young children, had just moved in a few months ago. Several neighbors tried to help, and Kavan even grabbed a hose before he realized it was not something he could keep under control. He was the only one home at the time.

“I saw him come running out with his dog in a crate,” Sarah said. “I asked him if anybody was in the house, and he said no, and I just backed off because I kept hearing explosions go off in the house.”

Dan and his wife didn’t want to appear on camera, but he told 6News that mom and the kids were not at home and other than some singed paws, firefighters got their two cats out safely, too.

Bennington Fire and Rescue assistant chief Chad Nixon said firefighters saw heavy black smoke “from quite a distance away” while en route the 3.8 miles from the main station to the fire. He was first on the scene about ten minutes after the first call came in.

“Shortly after our arrival there were several large explosions, we did find several large gas-size propane tanks in the garage area and stuff,” Nixon said, adding that it didn’t seem out of the ordinary. “The main body (of the fire) when we arrived appeared to be in the front entryway to the house.”

That’s where a stiff wind, fire officials explained, drove from the west - behind the home - and seemed to stoke the fire through the upstairs level. Later, officials said it was clear the fire started in the garage area. Fire investigators expected to release findings Saturday, Bennington’s Fire Chief Dan Mallory said at the scene. He said the quick response time was due in large part to the department’s expansion from volunteer to a combined department staffed 24 hours a day by career firefighters.

Although the seasonal winds likely stoked the fire to rapidly burn through the main level of the home, it stayed straight. Nixon feels that helped firefighters contain the blaze to one structure.

Among the biggest challenges for firefighters, several sources said, were the crowded streets around the scene. “Well-meaning” onlookers, one source said, made it difficult to get some of the larger emergency vehicles where they needed to be. But for the most part, neighbors were helpful, they said, providing water and respite before the Salvation Army teams arrived on scene.

Kavan told 6News that they have a large extended family and friends in Omaha, so will have a place to live for now. Firefighting crews were able to recover a few precious items for the children, including dinosaur and pony toys, a Pokémon collection and their son’s baseball bat and backpack for his game Saturday in Elkhorn.

Bennington fire officials provide an update on Friday afternoon's house fire near 172nd and Ida.

Mutual aid crews from Bennington, Omaha, Irvington, and Boys Town Fire, as well as Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army and Red Cross were all called to the scene. The fire was declared under control about an hour later.

