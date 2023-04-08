We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha is acquiring land along Saddle Creek Road for what will become Nebraska...
City of Omaha to acquire land for expanded Nebraska Medicine campus
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
UPDATE: Missing Omaha man found safe
Standing Bear Lake to undergo ‘chemical renovation’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
PHOTOS: Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

An Eppley Airport police officer was injured in a brief scuffle Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: Eppley Airfield police officer injured in incident
A serious crash on Dodge Street near the UNO campus snarled traffic around 8:00 Friday night.
BREAKING: Serious crash snarls traffic on Dodge near UNO
A woman has been arrested following an investigation into Tuesday's crash on Highway 370 in...
BREAKING: Woman arrested for DUI following Papillion crash
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings