Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Omaha

(WAFF)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday night.

According to Omaha Police, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the intersection of 42nd and Lake for an injury crash.

Police say a 2010 Kia Optima entered the intersection heading west and a woman was walking north to south across the intersection.

The Kia hit the woman and she was sent to Nebraska Medicine with injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian didn’t yield to the Kia before they were hit.

Nebraska law states that while pedestrians always get the right of way in a marked crosswalk, they are required to yield to vehicles when they are crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.

There are no crosswalks at the intersection of 42nd and Lake. North and southbound traffic at the intersection is required to stop at stop signs, but east and westbound traffic is not required to stop.

It’s not yet clear how fast the Kia was moving or if the driver will be charged. The posted speed limit for westbound traffic at 42nd and Lake is 30 mph.

The investigation is still ongoing and Omaha Police say investigators are still trying to identify the pedestrian. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the OPD Traffic Unit at 402-444-5627.

