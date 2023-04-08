Officer injured after man scuffles with Eppley police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield police say an officer was injured after a man attempted to gain access to the tarmac Friday afternoon.

Airport Police Chief Ken Kanger tells 6 News the man went through two alarmed doors in an attempt to reach the tarmac. Officers quickly subdued the man, although one officer did have minor injuries.

The man did not have a ticket, and flight operations were not impacted. The suspect faces several charges, including assault on an officer.

