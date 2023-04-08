We are Local
Iowa Western Community College hopes new softball and baseball complex will recruit more student athletes

A new baseball complex at a community college holds its grand opening
By Johan Marin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Excitement filled the turfs of Iowa Western’s brand-new softball and baseball fields.

This is a change from last year when both fields were still in construction.

“It’s such an awesome experience. Softball is played on dirt, but this is so cool,” athlete Olivia Kyes said.

This weekend marked a new beginning for softball and baseball at the community college. With the new complexes, student-athletes will have a place they can train for the season.

Last year, Olivia Kyes and her teammates had to rely on city complexes.

“We would go to a complex down the street in Council Bluffs and have most of our games,” Kyes said.

Three years ago, Iowa Western came up with the idea to renovate its scoreboards, but it turned into a project to add two new complexes.

Dr. John Marshall with the Iowa Western Board of Trustees is hopeful these new complexes will help recruit more student-athletes.

“Some major league baseball players come out of our institution down the road so we’re very happy about it,” Marshall said. “I think it improves the standing of the metro area when it comes to baseball.”

Playing college softball has always been a dream of Kyes. Every day, she looks forward to playing at the school’s new softball complex.

“Now, I’m at one of the best junior colleges in the country and now I have this awesome complex to play on, so it makes it even better,” Kyes said.

