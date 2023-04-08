We are Local
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bennet Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a house near Lincoln and Burton Streets at 12:12 p.m.

Officials said a trailer caught on fire and then spread into the house. An investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Fire and Rescue, and Bennet Fire and Rescue all responded to the incident.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

