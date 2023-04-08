David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and breezy Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A steady south breeze overnight helped to keep temperatures in the mid-40s for the metro, making for a mild start to the day. The south wind will gust up to 25mph at times throughout the day. Combined with mainly sunny skies, the south breeze will lead to a quick warm-up today.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures should jump into the middle 60s by the lunch hour, with highs in the low to middle 70s for much of the area. Unfortunately, that south wind may also continue to pull some smoky air into the area thanks to the annual burns in the Flint Hills area of Kansas.

High temperatures today (WOWT)

More clouds roll our way overnight, but conditions stay dry. The clouds and south breeze will keep us mild, overnight lows only falling into the upper 40s. That will bring us another mild morning for Easter, temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the morning hours. A south breeze of 10 to 20mph is expected once again. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon will help to warm us back into the low and middle 70s once again.

Omaha's Easter Forecast (WOWT)

A weak system pushing by Sunday evening into Monday morning will bring a chance for a few spotty showers. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder. However, the rain showers look to be pretty sparse, so many spots likely will not see much rainfall. Showers should be pushing out of the area by Monday morning.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Very warm weather is on the way for much of next week with high temperatures 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average. Sunny skies and occasionally breezy conditions will mean some Summer-like warmth. Highs push into the upper 70s to around 80 by Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s possible Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool slightly by the end of the week as our next rain chance approaches.

