David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and gusty south winds helped to bring a very warm day to the region. Temperatures jumped from morning lows in the 30s and 40s into the 70s for much of the area. Highs topped out in around 73 to 75 degrees in the Omaha metro, some great Spring warmth. However, the gusty winds produced very high fire danger, and we did see a few brush fires break out. Winds will remain on the breezy side tonight into Sunday, keeping the fire danger high.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

The evening should stay mild, most of the metro holding onto the 70s and 60s through at least sunset. Temperatures will only slowly cool tonight, dropping into the 50s by Midnight. Overnight lows should fall into the upper 40s, not too chilly. Clouds will be on the increase, but conditions remain dry through the night.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Expect more clouds in our skies to start off Sunday, but we will continue to be dry. Any morning service or Easter egg hunts should be safe! Winds will be a touch on the breezy side, with some gusts of 20-25mph possible. Temperatures in the early morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we should warm back into the 60s by the lunch hour. Despite an increase in clouds, afternoon highs should still reach the low to mid-70s. Rain chances do increase in the afternoon, generally after 4pm. A couple of spotty showers or even an isolated rumble will be possible through the evening, though rain is not expected to be widespread and many areas will be dry. Just be ware you may run into some brief rain during the evening if you have outdoor plans.

Warming temperatures next week (WOWT)

Any rain will be out of the area by early Monday with sunny skies returning. Temperatures will once again be nice and mild with highs in the middle 70s for much of the area. Even warmer weather is expected for the middle of the week, in fact it may even start to feel a bit like Summer! Highs on Tuesday should climb to around 80 degrees, with mid-80s likely for Wednesday and Thursday. We start to cool back down by the end of the week as our next chance for rain approaches.

