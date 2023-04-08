Crews responding to large grass fire in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A large amount of smoke can be seen drifting over the metro.

A fire in Papillion near Highway 370 and 66th Street is keeping crews busy Saturday afternoon. The smoke from the fire was heading north and crossing over much of Omaha.

6 News crews at the scene say Highway 370 has been closed from 60th to 72nd Streets.

Smoke has been seen over at least as far as 72nd and Dodge in Omaha.

Heavy smoke can cause health issues for sensitive groups. The Douglas County Health Department recommends sensitive groups stay indoors and avoid heavy exertion when dealing with smoke from grass and wildfires.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

