City of Edgar issues boil notice

We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.(Source: Alabama Extension)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Edgar issued a boil notice on Friday as a precaution against residents drinking potentially contaminated water.

According to city officials, these notices are usually due to unexpected conditions that have created a potential for bacteriological contamination in the public water system.

To comply with the boil notice, people will need to ensure that all drinking water is heated until it reaches a full rolling boil for a minimum of one minute before it is allowed to cool. Since this can be a time-consuming process, individuals will need to plan ahead to have sufficient water available for cooking, drinking, washing and caring for their pets.

