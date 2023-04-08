We are Local
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney

One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody following a large police presence in Kearney Saturday morning.

Bystanders could see snipers, a drone as well as an armored SWAT vehicle near the intersection of 11th Street and 5th Avenue shortly after after 9 a.m.

Kearney police first received a call regarding a domestic assault at the Centennial Apartments around 7:30 a.m., and they quickly identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ryan Fuentes. Fuentes already had warrants out for his arrest for felony domestic assault and felony flight to avoid arrest. Due to the nature of the suspect, KPD called in the SWAT team to help with negotiations.

A two-hour standoff ensued, but negotiators were able to get both the victim and one other person out of the home safely. Shortly after 11 a.m., police fired tear gas into the home to extract Fuentes. He then gave himself up without further incident.

Fuentes is now charged with false imprisonment, terroristic threats, domestic assault and his two outstanding warrants. KPD says the scene is now secure and the investigation remains ongoing.

