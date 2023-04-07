USPS to release forever stamp honoring Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe will be honored with a stamp from the United States Postal Service.

The new forever stamp featuring a portrait of Standing Bear will be available starting May 12, 2023.

Standing Bear is remembered as the Ponca Tribe leader who championed Native American 14th Amendment rights.

In 1877 the federal government forcibly moved roughly 700 Ponca from their homeland in the Niobrara River Valley, in what is now northeastern Nebraska. Standing Bear and 29 other Ponca were arrested after attempting to return to their homeland.

Standing Bear sued the government and in 1879 ended up winning the landmark court case that ultimately ruled that a Native American was a person under the law with an inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The USPS says 18 million of the new stamps have been printed and they can be purchased online or through a local Post Office.

More information on how to order the stamps’ First-Day-of-Issue Postmark can be found through the Post Office.

A dedication ceremony will also be held in Lincoln on May 12, commemorating the release of the new stamp.

