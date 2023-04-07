Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s newest performing arts venue has several acts already lined up for its opening season.

Steelhouse Omaha opens in May, with its first performance being The Killers, which will launch two weeks of grand opening events.

In addition to The Killers on May 12, several other performances have been announced.

Recently, $NOT, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton all announced they are coming to the new venue this year.

American rapper $NOT is coming to the venue May 31.

$NOT with special guests Night Lovell, DC the Don and Micro at #SteelhouseOmaha on May 31st for their Get Busy Or Die North American Tour 2023!

Tickets on sale Friday, Mar. 3rd at 10 AM at https://t.co/gPbAruzcxt 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/QPAVH81NRr — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) February 28, 2023

Rock band Counting Crows on June 13.

Tickets on sale now for Counting Crows at #SteelhouseOmaha on June 13th for their Banshee Season Tour 2023! Visit https://t.co/FqOWDxv4pu to get your tickets today! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/5303awDa2s — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) March 17, 2023

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and the band The Imposters on June 21. Costello was also in Omaha in 2021 and played at the Memorial Park concert.

The legendary @ElvisCostello & The Imposters with special guest Charlie Sexton, as well as Nick Lowe and @LosStraitjacket venue presale now available using code: VPELCO



All tickets are reserved seating. Get more info at https://t.co/FqOWDxv4pu pic.twitter.com/yPUmYQXpIw — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) March 30, 2023

And music collective Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton on September 17.

Tickets on sale now for Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton at #SteelhouseOmaha on September 17th! Visit https://t.co/FqOWDxv4pu to get your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/EEb3fhCwii — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) April 7, 2023

The new venue is part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s art and entertainment campus near the Holland Center and seats 1,500 - 3,000 people.

We are officially 6 weeks and 2 days away from opening day at Steelhouse Omaha!



From the detailed architecture to the massive marquees, this work of art is sure to catch your eye. 💎 Look how far we've come! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wlbFxPrmZo — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) March 29, 2023

