We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day

$NOT, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello and others are set to perform at the new venue
(WOWT 6 News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s newest performing arts venue has several acts already lined up for its opening season.

Steelhouse Omaha opens in May, with its first performance being The Killers, which will launch two weeks of grand opening events.

In addition to The Killers on May 12, several other performances have been announced.

Recently, $NOT, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton all announced they are coming to the new venue this year.

American rapper $NOT is coming to the venue May 31.

Rock band Counting Crows on June 13.

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and the band The Imposters on June 21. Costello was also in Omaha in 2021 and played at the Memorial Park concert.

And music collective Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton on September 17.

The new venue is part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s art and entertainment campus near the Holland Center and seats 1,500 - 3,000 people.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha is acquiring land along Saddle Creek Road for what will become Nebraska...
City of Omaha to acquire land for expanded Nebraska Medicine campus
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
UPDATE: Missing Omaha man found safe
Standing Bear Lake to undergo ‘chemical renovation’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
PHOTOS: Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Omaha woman sentenced to more than 10 years for drug crimes
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents gave an Omaha firm the nod for renovation concepts...
Nebraska Board of Regents give Omaha firm the nod for concepts to renovate Memorial Stadium
An Omaha man has been arrested following an overdose death.
Man arrested following deadly Omaha overdose
Douglas County Corrections has welcomed its newest class of officers to the force.
Douglas County Corrections welcomes newest class of officers