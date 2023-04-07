Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day
$NOT, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello and others are set to perform at the new venue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s newest performing arts venue has several acts already lined up for its opening season.
Steelhouse Omaha opens in May, with its first performance being The Killers, which will launch two weeks of grand opening events.
In addition to The Killers on May 12, several other performances have been announced.
Recently, $NOT, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton all announced they are coming to the new venue this year.
American rapper $NOT is coming to the venue May 31.
Rock band Counting Crows on June 13.
Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and the band The Imposters on June 21. Costello was also in Omaha in 2021 and played at the Memorial Park concert.
And music collective Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton on September 17.
The new venue is part of the planned expansion of O-pa’s art and entertainment campus near the Holland Center and seats 1,500 - 3,000 people.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.