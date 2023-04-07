We are Local
Standing Bear Lake to undergo “chemical renovation”

(Parks Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha lake is undergoing what Nebraska Game and Parks is calling a “chemical renovation.”

The process is set to take place April 11 at Standing Bear Lake to remove the remaining fish population as part of an ongoing restoration project. The chemical treatment will be used to eliminate common carp and yellow bass that remain.

The Aquatic Habitat Rehabilitation Project is comprised of several improvements, including upgrades to boat launch facilities, a new kayak launch facility, and improvements to in-lake habitats and angler access. The project is being partially funded by anglers’ fishing permits and Aquatic Habitat Stamps.

Game and Parks says some smaller construction projects have already started, but most won’t begin until June.

Largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and walleye are all planned to be stocked at Standing Bear later this year, with black crappie coming in 2024.

The City of Omaha and Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund also contributed to the funding for this operation.

