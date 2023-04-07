Several Omaha-metro departments fight Bennington house fire

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a dozen Omaha-metro fire crews fought a two-alarm house fire in Bennington on Friday afternoon.

Bennington Fire Incident Commander Chad Nixon told 6 News that the fire caused very significant damage to the home, but that firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring structures.

Neighbors discovered the blaze as they were arriving home and called 911.

Crews were called to a home near 172nd and Ida streets north of Flanagan Lake around 2:15 p.m. Crews on scene said smoke could be seen up to two miles away. Firefighters saw heavy black smoke “from quite a distance away” while en route to the fire, Nixon said.

The garage appears to be a total loss, and the roof also sustained heavy damage. There was also a vehicle in the garage, Nixon confirmed.

Neighbors heard a loud boom. Nixon said fire crews heard several large explosions as they arrived at the scene. Those were likely gas or propane tanks, given what firefighters found in the garage area — something firefighters often expect in these sorts of fires, he said.

There were no injuries, Nixon said.

Bennington fire officials provide an update on Friday afternoon's house fire near 172nd and Ida.

A neighbor told 6 News they saw a man and a dog leaving the home, and then fire crews were able to find a couple more pets in the residence.

Crews from Bennington, Omaha, Irvington, and Boys Town were all called to the scene. The fire was declared under control about an hour later.

An investigator was on the way to the scene to work on determining the cause of the fire. The south wind made it somewhat difficult to quickly figure out where the fire might have originated, Nixon said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

