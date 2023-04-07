We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming trend continues right into Easter weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to slightly warmer 30s to get your Friday started. Each and every part of they day today will be warmer than the same time yesterday. That will equal a high in the upper 60s for most of us!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

There will be a bit of a SSW breeze today easily gusting to 20 mph with a few 25 mph gusts possible.

Wind Today
Wind Today(WOWT)

Saturdays forecast will be very similar with a run at 70, abundant sunshine and south wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Saturday Wind
Saturday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Easter Sunday will be rather comfortable too but with a few more clouds and a chance of a few showers after 3pm. Nothing all that heavy is likely but could be a nuisance for the second half of Easter.

Easter Forecast
Easter Forecast(WOWT)

