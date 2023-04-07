We are Local
Reception and Treatment Center inmate dies at hospital

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Reception and Treatment Center inmate died at a local hospital on Friday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 55-year-old Francisco Luna died at a Lincoln Hospital. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Luna was being treated for a medical condition.

Luna’s sentence began on May 16, 2022. He was serving a four to six-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person out of Sarpy County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

