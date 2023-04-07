Police make arrest after Omaha man dies of overdose after allegedly buying counterfeit pills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in Omaha after allegedly selling pills that contained fentanyl to someone who later died of an overdose.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to an overdose with CPR in progress on Saturday, April 4 at 4:54 a.m. at a residence near 99th and Corby Street,

Police say 36-year-old Brandon Revere then died at the hospital less than an hour later.

Revere’s wife allegedly told police he got up to change their baby’s diaper and then went into the bathroom. After about 20 minutes he was still in the bathroom and she found him slumped over with a needle in his thigh.

The following Monday, police were able to unlock Revere’s phone and found that on March 29 he allegedly called a phone number with the intent to purchase oxycodone pills.

A DEA special agent reviewed surveillance footage at the Mega Saver at 108th and West Maple Road. They allegedly saw Revere’s pickup truck and a transaction taking place on March 31.

According to court documents, police believe the pills that Revere allegedly bought were counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

The phone number Revere communicated with allegedly belonged to 26-year-old Patrick Hoshor. The agent got permission from Revere’s wife to use his phone and assume his identity to try to buy pills again.

A meeting was arranged at the Casey’s at 5718 NW Radial Highway and police arrested Hoshor, who was allegedly in the same truck seen on the footage from the alleged earlier purchase at the Mega Saver.

Patrick Hoshor, 26 (Omaha Police Department)

Hoshor was interviewed at DEA Headquarters and allegedly admitted to selling the pills. Hoshor also allegedly told authorities that he purchased the pills from an individual who lives in Elkhorn.

When he was arrested, Hoshor did not have any drugs on his person. He allegedly told detectives that he was going to take Revere somewhere else to try and get the drugs there.

It’s currently unclear if Hoshor knew the two pills he allegedly sold to Revere before his overdose were counterfeit and contained fentanyl. Hoshor was booked on a federal hold.

